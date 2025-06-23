Felipe VI grants his first noble titles and names Rafa Nadal, Luz Casal and Teresa Perales marquises

Miguel Ángel Alfonso Madrid Monday, 23 June 2025, 10:55 Compartir

King Felipe VI has granted the first noble titles of his reign, naming tennis player Rafa Nadal as a marquis and swimmer Teresa Perales and singer Luz Casal as marquesses, among other personalities. The monarch had so far not granted any noble titles in his ten years of reign. With this event, he commemorates 11 years since his accession to the throne.

"Their respective careers are examples of excellence, whether in the service of the Crown or in the fields of thought, culture, science, the arts and sport. They are a source of pride for Spain and are a permanent reference point of values that should inspire our society, as reflected both in His Majesty the King's proclamation speech to the Cortes Generales on 19 June 2014 and in the principles of service, commitment and duty that he imprints on his reign," the Casa Real (Royal Household) says.

Rafa Nadal has been named Marquess of Llevant de Mallorca. Jaime Alfonsín - former head of the Royal Household - Marquess of Alfonsín, with Grandeza de España. Teresa Perales Fernández is Marquess of Perales, while singer Luz Casal becomes Marquess of Luz y Paz. All of these titles can be inherited by descendants.

Biochemist and molecular biologist Carlos López Otín is Marquess of Castillo de Lerés for life, while photographer Cristina García Rodero is the new Marquess of Valle de Alcudia, as she has inherited the title.

Royal Charter

The granting of noble titles is a prerogative of the King, manifested through a royal charter. It is effective once the royal decree of concession is published in the official state gazette (BOE), which specifies the details and conditions of the title granted.

These honorary rights cannot be bought or sold and are usually hereditary, passed down to the first-born child. In some cases they may revert to the Crown when the title becomes vacant due to actions aimed at its acquisition or transmission not having been exercised for a certain period of time.