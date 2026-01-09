Spain's King Felipe VI says Venezuelans 'must be the sole protagonists of their own destiny'

Felipe VI greets members of the diplomatic corps during the closing of the ambassadors' conference.

Miguel Ángel Alfonso Madrid Friday, 9 January 2026, 15:39 Share

Spain's King Felipe VI has called for "a true democratic transition" in Venezuela that would make Venezuelans "the sole protagonists of their own destiny".

Speaking at the the closing session of the ambassadors' conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. He said that the people of Venezuela should be allowed to decide their future at a time of crisis, following the intervention of the US and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro on 3 January.

The monarch highlighted the links between Spain and Venezuela as "sister nations" and expressed his "joy" at the release of five compatriots, describing it as "the path we long for".

Respect for international law was the second point in his speech. Felipe VI stated that the "systematic violation" of international law that is taking place cannot be allowed "through words or silence".

The king believes that "it is essential" to maintain Spain's "unequivocal support and respect for international law", beyond this "particular case".

For Felipe VI, "this is a leap backwards of more than a century: to a time of regulatory vacuum which, with the aggravating factor of current technology, raises worrying scenarios for the future".