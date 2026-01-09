Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Felipe VI greets members of the diplomatic corps during the closing of the ambassadors' conference. EFE
Politics

Spain's King Felipe VI says Venezuelans 'must be the sole protagonists of their own destiny'

The king calls for a 'true democratic and peaceful transition' in Venezuela

Miguel Ángel Alfonso

Miguel Ángel Alfonso

Madrid

Friday, 9 January 2026, 15:39

Spain's King Felipe VI has called for "a true democratic transition" in Venezuela that would make Venezuelans "the sole protagonists of their own destiny".

Speaking at the the closing session of the ambassadors' conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. He said that the people of Venezuela should be allowed to decide their future at a time of crisis, following the intervention of the US and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro on 3 January.

The monarch highlighted the links between Spain and Venezuela as "sister nations" and expressed his "joy" at the release of five compatriots, describing it as "the path we long for".

Respect for international law was the second point in his speech. Felipe VI stated that the "systematic violation" of international law that is taking place cannot be allowed "through words or silence".

The king believes that "it is essential" to maintain Spain's "unequivocal support and respect for international law", beyond this "particular case".

For Felipe VI, "this is a leap backwards of more than a century: to a time of regulatory vacuum which, with the aggravating factor of current technology, raises worrying scenarios for the future".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as eastern Costa del Sol waterfall reappears after recent rains
  2. 2 Accident on A7 motorway on eastern Costa del Sol causes major tailbacks
  3. 3 Picardo announces
  4. 4 Spanish national charged with multiple offences following Ocean Village arrest
  5. 5 Music of legendary Irish guitarist revived in Estepona
  6. 6 The new number one
  7. 7 A Ukrainian bakery in the heart of Malaga
  8. 8 Boots on the ground
  9. 9 New art exhibition to focus on those who live and fight in the turmoil of war
  10. 10 Bottled or tap?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain's King Felipe VI says Venezuelans 'must be the sole protagonists of their own destiny'

Spain&#039;s King Felipe VI says Venezuelans &#039;must be the sole protagonists of their own destiny&#039;