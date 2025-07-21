Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A tiger mosquito. SUR
Health

Experts warn of increasingly long and dangerous mosquito season due to climate change in Spain

The favourable conditions increase the risk of transmission of diseases such as the West Nile Virus and dengue fever

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Monday, 21 July 2025, 12:35

The effects of climate change are increasingly affecting various aspects of life, including the length and nature of the mosquito season, which directly impacts human health.

According to the national association of environmental health companies (Anecpla), the reproductive season of this insect is becoming longer, which significantly increases the risk of transmission of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, Zika, Chikungunya and West Nile Virus.

"The biological cycle of mosquitoes has been altered. The warmer temperatures have extended their breeding period and their geographical expansion, with special incidence on the Mediterranean coast, but increasingly in inland areas," says general director of Anecpla Jorge Galván.

Diseases originating from tropical regions have started to appear in Spain and in Southern Europe in recent years. These days, mosquito bites are not just annoying. "The spread of species such as the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) or the common mosquito (Culex pipiens) is a phenomenon that requires an urgent and coordinated response," says Galván.

According to Anecpla, a large number of mosquito breeding nests are in private areas, which means that people should take the following steps and support the prevention of mosquito proliferation:

1. Frequently empty plant pots and plates.

2. Change the water in children's pools and cover them when they are not used.

3. Keep drains and gutters clean.

4. Frequently change the water in animal drinking bowls.

5. Cover or remove any containers that collect water.

With summer starting earlier and ending later every year and temperatures breaking all-time records, Anecpla highlights the dangers posed by mosquitoes, stating that the measures implemented in the coming months will be key in controlling their spread.

