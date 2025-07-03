Electric vehicle registrations in Spain shoot up by almost 80% in first half of 2025

A. Noguerol Madrid Thursday, 3 July 2025, 21:19 Compartir

The market in Spain for EV electrified vehicles (100% electric and plug-in hybrids) is experiencing unprecedented growth in the first half of 2025.

Data from Aedive, the Spanish trade association that promotes the electric vehicle market, and Ganvam - Spain's largest and oldest trade association for vehicle dealerships - confirms that electric is becoming established in the motor industry. Some 21% of passenger car registrations in June corresponded to electrified models. At this rate, both associations estimate that, by the end of 2025, more than 200,000 EVs of some kind will be registered.

However, they point out that, if there were more support with fiscal measures for fleet electrification, these numbers could be doubled, further accelerating the transition toward more sustainable mobility.

Registrations of all types of fully electric vehicles (passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial and industrial vehicles) have accumulated a 79.1% increase, reaching 115,710 units. This figure places the sector within striking distance of the total number registered for 2024 (133,699 units), again, according to data from Aedive and Ganvam. In June alone, sales grew by an impressive 129.6%, amounting to 28,120 units.

Broken down by propulsion type, registrations of all types of 100% electric vehicles were up 71.5% in the year to June, totalling 57,060 units. June was a particularly strong month with 104% growth and 13,876 units sold.

Within the category of wholly electric vehicles, 100% electric passenger cars experienced a 101.7% increase in June, reaching 11,461 units. This boost is partly attributable to measures such as energy saving certificates that, thanks to agreements between brands and energy companies, offer discounts on the purchase price. These rebates are also compatible with existing incentives, such as the Moves Plan (the regional government's incentive scheme for EV purchases across Andalucía) or the 15% tax relief on personal income tax for such purchases. In the first half of the year, electric passenger car sales grew by 83.1% (47,367 units).

In the two-wheeler category, zero-emission motorcycles grew by 59.3% in June, with 717 units, accumulating a year-to-date growth of 30.3% (3,297 units). Electric mopeds, meanwhile, grew 59.8% in June, although they moderated their decline in the first half-year (-5.5%), with 1,112 units registered.

Electric vans also showed a notable recovery, with an increase of almost 240% in June to 1,288 units sold. In the year to date, sales grew by 61.3% to 4,101 units.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles also recorded a strong increase of 161.5% in June, with 14,244 units. In the first half of the year their sales increased by 87.1%, with a total of 58,650 units up to June.