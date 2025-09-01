Elderly woman dies after being struck by tourist train in Spain

E.P. Santiago de Compostela Monday, 1 September 2025, 13:29 Share

An 84-year-old woman from Santiago de Compostela in the north of Spain died on Friday when she was struck by a tourist train in rúa Virxe da Cerca, in the centre of the city. The tourist transport was carrying a total of 39 passengers at the time.

The incident happened just after 12 noon in front of the steps leading up to the Praza de Abastos, when the victim was about to cross the street in the vicinity of a pedestrian crossing. However, municipal sources report that, for now, they cannot confirm the circumstances of the accident.

The deceased was trapped under the first carriage of the vehicle, and the police and emergency services were called to the scene to remove the body.

The area was cordoned off by the Local Police, who were mobilised along with an ambulance and two fire engines. The mayor of Santiago, Goretti Sanmartín, and the councillor for Mobility and Coexistence, Xan Duro, as well as the manager of Tussa, the municipal transport company, José Ramón Mosquera, also attended the scene.

At around 2pm, the area was re-opened to traffic after the train was removed from the scene.