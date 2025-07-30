Veterinary medicine for dogs, cats and horses recalled due to packaging defect

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 21:48 Share

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS) has detected a quality defect in some batches of the veterinary medicinal product Anesketin 100mg/ml, which is an injectable solution for dogs, cats and horses (registration number 2834 ESP).

The product has been withdrawn due to the presence of silicone-related particles in several vials of batches 149366, 150950 and 152290.

The defect was declared by the product's distributor in Spain - Dechra Veterinary Products. AEMPS was unable to determine the origin of the defect, which has led to the recall of all affected batches, including those in veterinary clinics across Spain.

These measures were agreed with the commercial body and are in line with measures taken in other countries.