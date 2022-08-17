Junta's Bendodo calls on government to convene a national drought committee as a matter of urgency The general coordinator of the Partido Popular in the region and spokesperson for the Junta de Andalucía told the media during a visit to Malaga Fair that it is no good "looking up at the sky and hoping for rain"

Elías Bendodo, the general coordinator of the Partido Popular party and spokesperson for the Junta de Andalucía, has called on the government to convene a national drought committee urgently to resolve the problems caused by the longstanding lack of water in Malaga province and elsewhere in the region.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Malaga Fair on Wednesday afternoon, he said the problem is extremely serious and prime minister Pedro Sánchez needs to mobilise investment and take advantage of the EU Next Generation funds to try to find a solution. “It’s no good looking up at the sky and hoping for rain,” he said.

For Bendodo, the shortage of water is one of the biggest problems affecting the country and he said things are only going to get worse if nothing is done.

“I insist that a national drought committee has to be convened as soon as possible, that investments must be put into effect and EU funds are used to alleviate the effects of the drought,” he stressed.