Dog hotels in Spain: the booming business enterprise that caters for leaving your pooch in the lap of luxury

Ricard López Madrid Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 18:04 Share

Sociological and economic reasons have led to an interesting phenomenon, especially in urban environments in Spain, where there are more and more dogs and fewer and fewer children. The census of canines in Madrid in 2024 showed 323,000 pets, compared to 260,000 a decade ago. Meanwhile, data from 2022 - the most recent from the INE national institute of statistics - puts the number of children between the ages of zero and nine at 267,075.

As the number of pet owners grows, more and more people are wondering what to do with the dog during holidays out of town or the country?

Previously, owners could only leave their dogs in traditional kennels, usually on the outskirts of Madrid. Many did not feel comfortable with this option, because it limited the animal, even though it was being fed and walked frequently. The only alternative was to ask relatives and friends for help. Or not going on a holiday at all.

But now there is a modern, more sophisticated solution, although at a higher price. Profitable dog hotel businesses are increasing in numbers, with promises of personalised care. The pets are treated almost like humans, spending their time in relaxing baths, playing interactive games and even going on first dates.

Sofía Bienes is a young entrepreneur from Madrid who, tired of choosing the least bad place for her pet whenever she wanted to take a break from city life, founded the first hotel and spa for dogs in the centre of Madrid - The Dogg, next to the Retiro park. Her working hours in a consultancy firm meant she had to work long hours and travel often. Although she had no other choice, leaving her dog locked up in a kennel did not suit her.

For this reason, she decided to launch The Dogg in December 2024. Between 2013 and 2024, the registration of dogs and cats in the city rose by 88%. Bienes' business is a source of holiday peace for many owners.

Fully booked

The hotel can accommodate up to 30 dogs and it is fully booked this August. It only accepts dogs under 13 kilograms to avoid conflicts between animals. In addition, the dogs must undergo a one-hour test to determine whether they are fit to live with other pets. The owners themselves bring the food so as not to alter their diet. The dogs are not bored because they are walked two to three times a day and the carers organise interactive games for them. The most ground-breaking aspect compared to other hotels is the fact that they do not sleep in cages, but in large beds and with a person who spends the night watching over them. "It's the right place for owners who treat their dogs like children," the business owner says.

Arlette Castro is the young owner of blue French bulldog Numa. She always chooses The Dogg for her pet. "Last year, we left her in a place where they didn't let me see where she was going to stay or how she was going to be. We ended up going back before the holidays because I felt very uneasy. Now I'm at peace because I know she walks every day in the Retiro and interacts with other dogs."

Each dog has its own suite, where they are fed and given the medicines they need. But there are also services that customers can hire additionally. For example, various styles of grooming and bathing sessions, including exfoliation and relaxation.

One of the reasons behind this business model is the rise of the 'urban dog'. According to data from Madrid city council, the rate of dogs per inhabitant in the central area of the city is considerably higher than that of the Carabanchel district, for example: 0.14 to 0.08, respectively. In terms of breeds, more and more Chihuahuas are being adopted, while hunting breeds continue to be one of the main types of dogs to be abandoned. In addition, adoptions and purchases of dogs rose by 37% and 17%, respectively, between 2020 and 2021. A big reason for this is the loneliness that many experienced during the pandemic.

Ten days for 550 euros

At The Dogg hotel there is no limit to the number of days you can leave your pet. Each night costs around 60 euros, although a ten-day voucher can be purchased for almost 550 euros. The cost of services other than accommodation ranges from nine euros (eye or ear cleaning) to 79 euros for grooming treatments (shampooing, nails, haircut, aromatherapy). The establishment also has exclusive events such as doggy birthdays and 'romantic dates'. In other words, a canine tinder ('TinDogg') for owners who want their dog to have pups.

"As the number of dogs grows, so does the number of services. There has been an evolution: before, there were kennels that went a bit against animal welfare and only covered the basics. Nobody stopped to think about how the dog lived there. Now, more alternatives have emerged, such as shelters without cages, that integrate the pet more or mobile applications that provide 'babysitters' for pets," says Fernando Sánchez, founder of the Salvando Peludos shelter.

"We recommend that when a family goes on holiday they try to take their dog with them. But if they can't, they should at least make sure that the shelter is suitable, because not all places guarantee the best conditions," explains Arancha Sanz, spokesperson for the Sociedad Protectora de Animales y Plantas de Madrid.

"We often receive complaints from owners who say that their dog has had a heatstroke or been bitten by another animal in the shelter," said Sanz.

Spain's animal welfare law, in force since 2023, limits the time pets can spend alone at home to 24 hours - a measure that invites you to look for accommodation and not take any risks, as the fines can be up to 10,000 euros. The laws in other countries are even stricter. This is another factor that has contributed to the proliferation of hotels that treat pets with dignitiy.

According to Bienes, most of the owners that choose her hotel are foreigners who are already familiar with this type of humanised facilities for dogs (often Amercians or Northern Europeans). According to data from 2024, almost 40% of the residents of Madrid's city centre were born outside Spain.