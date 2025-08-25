Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Hospital Universitari de Sant Joan d'Alacant. Shootori
Health

Doctor arrested in Spain over sepsis death of his elderly father after home surgery allegation

The health professional apparently amputated several of his 94-year-old father's toes, who was suffering from circulatory problems and had started to develop gangrene

Europa Press

Alicante

Monday, 25 August 2025, 12:12

A surgeon from Alicante has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of his 94-year-old father as a result of sepsis on Tuesday, 19 August. According to sources, the doctor had performed a home surgery to amputate several of his father's toes.

The National Police have released little information about the case so far. What is known is that the deceased's son has been arrested. The circumstances are still under investigation.

According to news outlets Levante and Información, the elderly man was suffering from circulatory problems and had begun to develop gangrene. He had reportedly returned to the nursing home where he lived after having spent a few days with his son. The nursing home staff discovered that he had a bandage on his foot and that several of his toes were missing.

The man was admitted to Hospital de Sant Joan d'Alacant when his condition deteriorated. He was later transferred to the Doctor Balmis hospital in Alicante, where he died of sepsis.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wife of Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez formally investigated for embezzlement
  2. 2 Fuengirola Local Police join forces with Guardia Civil to monitor jet skis
  3. 3 Over 3,500 km2 burn in wildfires in two weeks in Spain but cooler air and rain helps the crisis
  4. 4 Rudolf Lussnigg: The man who named the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Mayor goes on hunger strike in bid to get a secondary school built for his town in Spain
  6. 6 Blazing arguments
  7. 7 Bonnie Tyler brings her classic hits to castle stage in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Cool aid
  9. 9 Little monsters
  10. 10 Gibraltar customs boat rescues stricken vessel off Europa Point

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Doctor arrested in Spain over sepsis death of his elderly father after home surgery allegation

Doctor arrested in Spain over sepsis death of his elderly father after home surgery allegation