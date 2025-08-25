Doctor arrested in Spain over sepsis death of his elderly father after home surgery allegation

Europa Press Alicante Monday, 25 August 2025, 12:12 Share

A surgeon from Alicante has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of his 94-year-old father as a result of sepsis on Tuesday, 19 August. According to sources, the doctor had performed a home surgery to amputate several of his father's toes.

The National Police have released little information about the case so far. What is known is that the deceased's son has been arrested. The circumstances are still under investigation.

According to news outlets Levante and Información, the elderly man was suffering from circulatory problems and had begun to develop gangrene. He had reportedly returned to the nursing home where he lived after having spent a few days with his son. The nursing home staff discovered that he had a bandage on his foot and that several of his toes were missing.

The man was admitted to Hospital de Sant Joan d'Alacant when his condition deteriorated. He was later transferred to the Doctor Balmis hospital in Alicante, where he died of sepsis.