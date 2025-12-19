DGT launches 'Operation Christmas' with 22.4 million journeys anticipated on Spain's roads

Patxi Fernández Madrid Friday, 19 December 2025, 16:42 Share

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) starts its 'Operación Navidad' or 'Operation Christmas' this Friday 19 December and it will run until Tuesday 6 January 2026.

The campaign responds to the increase in traffic expected during the Christmas period, for which the DGT forecasts a total of 22.4 million journeys on the Spanish road network.

The system will be structured in three distinct phases that coincide with the main festivities, starting with the first Christmas phase from Friday 19 to Thursday 25 December, a period in which 8.5 million journeys are expected.

The second phase will focus on New Year celebrations, from Friday 26 December to Thursday 1 January, while the third phase, dedicated to the Three Kings holiday, will run from Friday 2 January to Tuesday 6 January.

Many of these journeys, both long and short distance, will take place especially at weekends and public holidays to second homes, mountain areas for winter sports, winter tourist attractions and large shopping centres.

To cover the flow of traffic, the DGT has prepared an operation with the maximum availability of its human resources, including officers from the Guardia Civil's traffic group, personnel from traffic management centres, helicopter patrols and maintenance teams.

Zoom Road journeys anticipated by the DGT. F. P.

These teams will work to guarantee the flow of traffic on Spain's roads and install reversible and additional lanes in the busiest areas during peak hours, as well as establishing alternative routes to alleviate traffic congestion.

As part of the safety measures, road works have been halted and the DGT has also restricted the holding of sporting events or events that occupy the road, also limiting the circulation of goods lorries on specific stretches and dates. The system is also designed to maintain safety conditions in areas affected by adverse weather, such as snow, ice or fog and to assist users in the event of any incident.

Driving behaviour monitoring will be reinforced with the use of fixed and mobile speed cameras, together with helicopters, drones, cameras and camouflaged vans dedicated to mobile phone and seat belt checks.

The DGT has highlighted the importance of not mixing drinking and driving and will intensify alcohol and speed checks as a preventive tool. There is also an appeal to exercise caution on short, night-time journeys which are common at this time of year and to pay attention to sudden changes in the weather.

To keep drivers informed, the DGT will provide constant updates through radio and television bulletins, its official website, social media and the 011 telephone service to give drivers up-to-date information on traffic and times to try to avoid travelling if possible.