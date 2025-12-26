DGT clarifies obligation to register electric scooters in Spain in 2026

Europa Press / SUR Malaga Friday, 26 December 2025, 12:34 Share

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) reminded the public on Tuesday that personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) weighing more than 25 kilos and with a speed that exceeds 14 km/h must be insured before 26 January 2026 without the need for prior registration in the national vehicle registry.

This is established by Law 5/2025 of 24 July, which modifies the consolidated text of the law on civil liability and insurance in the circulation of motor vehicles, creating the obligation to insure all personal mobility vehicles, whether they are considered light personal vehicles or motor vehicles for the purposes of Law 5/2025.

The aforementioned regulation urges the DGT to regulate registration and prior registration as a condition for compulsory insurance starting 2 January 2026. In this regard, the DGT has explained that, although the technical development for the registration of PMVs has already been completed, the royal decree that will provide legal coverage for the registration of all PMV categories is currently being processed. "While the public consultation and information procedures have been completed, its approval will not be possible before 2 January", stated the DGT.

This means that the DGT has clarified that, while the corresponding regulation is being processed, "the prior obligation to register personal mobility vehicles will not be applicable until the register is properly regulated and operational".

In particular, the insurance requirement for light personal vehicles, as defined in the first additional provision of Law 5/2025, will not be enforceable until the registry is properly regulated and operational and registration can be completed.

Compulsory registration

Following the approval and entry into force of the aforementioned royal decree, "all personal mobility vehicles will be required to be registered in the Vehicle Registry, by means of a simple, online registration procedure" via the DGT's virtual office.

Once the royal decree for the regulation and registration of PMVs in the registry is approved, the DGT will provide detailed information on the registration process through its usual channels.