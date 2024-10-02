Decathlon recalls two cycle helmets due to safety defect: this is how you can check if yours may be affected

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 17:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The French-owned sports store chain Decathlon has taken two bicycle helmets off its shelves in Spain due to a safety glitch.

Two models of the Rockrider brand, namely the MTB EXPL500 and the ST500, sold between July and September 2024, have been recalled.

The plastic part at the back of the helmet, which holds the chin strap, does not perform the function it should, endangering those riders who use it. "This part is not strong enough and can break. If the part breaks in a fall, the helmet would fall out of place, leaving the cyclist's head unprotected," according to the Spanish OCU organisation of consumers and users.

The lot numbers affected are:

KT24040006-15

KT24040006-16

KT24040006-17

KT24040018-14

KT24040018-16

KT24040018-17

KT24040034-10

KT24040034-2

KT24040034-4

KT24040034-8

KT24040045-10

KT24040045-8

KT24040045-9

How do you check the batch number?

The OCU said: "Remove the foam from the front and look at the white sticker underneath. There, you will find the batch number, which you should compare with the list above". "If you have a helmet that may have this fault, don't use it any more and take it to a Decathlon store, where they will exchange it for another helmet that is in perfect condition or refund your money. If you bought it online, please contact customer service," the organisation added.