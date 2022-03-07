Dates being considered to end the requirement for masks indoors in Spain It will be “soon”, prime minister Pedro Sánchez said on Sunday, although he has said the same thing a couple of times in recent weeks

The change to the mask law could come later this month or in April. / Igor Martín

We still don’t know when, but the day when it is no longer necessary to wear face masks inside buildings in Spain is getting nearer. It will be “soon”, prime minister Pedro Sánchez said on Sunday, although he has said the same thing a couple of times in recent weeks.

However, experts are now considering two possible dates: before the official start of spring (21 March) or, more probably, the start of Easter week on 11 April, but only as long as the Covid-19 situation continues to improve.

The measure is expected to be one of those discussed by the Ministry of Health and health ministers of the different regions at a meeting on Thursday. As the requirement to wear masks indoors has been made part of Spanish law, the decision to change it can only be made by the central government and not its regional counterparts, unlike some of the other restrictions.