Expert warns of dangerous 'princess diet', a viral challenge that encourages young people to starve themselves

With the arrival of the summer, many people are looking to lose weight quickly in order to feel better about their body image. This pressure, accentuated by the use of social meida and constant exposure to aesthetic stereotypes, has led to the rise of extreme viral diets, many of them without scientific basis and with significant health risks. One of the most worrying in recent weeks is the so-called 'princess diet', which has gone viral, especially among teenagers and young women.

Under the guise of self-control and an "elegant lifestyle", the princess diet is actually a form of extreme calorie restriction. It is inspired by stereotypes of fragile, slender and submissive figures associated with Disney princesses. This dietary pattern promotes consuming between 300 and 600 calories a day, which is less than 25% of a healthy adult's calorie needs.

Each day of the week is inspired by a princess and involves a diet related to the fairytale in which she is the main character. For example, on Snow White's day, only apples are allowed. Some of the precepts of this diet include eating only raw fruit or vegetables in very small quantities, drinking only tea, water or coffee to suppress appetite, skipping meals as a form of "punishment" if you feel you have overeaten, obsessively recording your daily weight, exercising intensely on an empty stomach, refusing foods that are "not pure" or considered "unworthy" for a princess.

"We are talking about a pattern that is not only unsustainable, but borders on inciting an eating disorder," warned José Luis Esteller - a nutritionist at Vithas Almería hospital. "This 'diet' is a dangerous way of romanticising and disguising an eating behaviour problem. The problem is that many teenagers discover it as if it were a challenge, without knowing that they are entering a very harmful area, both physically and psychologically."

This type of dieting can cause serious health consequences, even in a short time, such as malnutrition, loss of muscle mass, hormonal alterations, hair loss, chronic fatigue, digestive problems and risk of fainting. The psychological damage is also not to be undermined: obsession with body image, anxiety, depression and the development of disorders such as anorexia or bulimia.

"The culture of extreme thinness is still very present on social media, but now it is camouflaged under discourses of self-care, lifestyle or even femininity," Esteller explained. "We have to be especially careful with content aimed at teenagers, because they are at a vulnerable stage during which their self-esteem depends a lot on external acceptance. This type of 'diets' encourage guilt, comparison and constant dissatisfaction with one's own body."

Among the recommendations for healthy eating in the summer, the specialist highlights: avoid restrictive or unbalanced diets; prioritise fresh and seasonal foods, such as fruit, salads and fish; maintain regular meal times and avoid skipping meals; listen to the body's hunger and satiety signals and consult a nutrition expert if you want to lose weight in a healthy way.

"From Vithas Almería we insist on the need to promote nutritional education from childhood and to dismantle the myths about thinness as synonymous with health. The ideal body does not exist and even less so if it is achieved at the expense of health. Taking care of oneself is not about not eating, nor about entering into dynamics of guilt or constant restriction. Taking care of oneself is learning to eat with awareness, balance and respect for one's own body," says Esteller.

