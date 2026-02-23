Cross completed on Sagrada Família's highest tower in Barcelona

DPA Monday, 23 February 2026, 12:16 Share

A giant cross crowning Barcelona's world-famous Sagrada Família is now in place, marking the final stage in the construction of the church's tallest tower.

The final upper segment of the cross, on the tower dedicated to Jesus Christ, has now been installed, bringing what is the world's tallest church to its final height of 172.5 metres.

The monumental steel and glass cross, weighing almost 100 tonnes, was made in Germany. Its glass panes, made in Spain, reflect sunlight and create a shimmering effect intended to symbolise the light of Jesus Christ.

At night, the cross will be illuminated with a beam of light emanating from each of its four arms. Inside the cross itself there will be a visitor platform, which is expected to be open to the public from 2027, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the city.

Zoom The upper segment of the cross was added last Friday. EFE

The Sagrada Família's official inauguration is planned for 10 June, the 100th anniversary of the death of architect Antoni Gaudí.

The completion of the cross brings the Catholic church one step closer to the end of its long construction. "It could be ready in about 10 years. If all goes well," said Xavier Martínez, head of the construction department.

That would mark more than 150 years of construction, financed by donations and admission fees.

The popular tourist site welcomed 4.9 million visitors in 2024, generating a total revenue of 134 million euros (158 million dollars).