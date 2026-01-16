Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sumar minister Yolanda Díaz criticised the policy. Europa Press
Politics

PM criticised by own coalition partners over tax breaks plan for landlords

Among Sánchez's flagship new measures, which drew the most criticism, was a proposal to grant full income tax relief to landlords who agree not to raise rents for tenants

SUR

Madrid.

Friday, 16 January 2026, 11:19

The prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, was criticised from all directions this week over the latest proposed measures to end the housing crisis which is a top concern of voters in Spain.

Parties on the right and the left, including his own coalition partners in government, Sumar, found different issues to question after the high-profile announcement at a long-planned social housing development in Madrid.

Among Sánchez's flagship new measures, which drew the most criticism, was a proposal to grant full income tax relief to landlords who agree not to raise rents for tenants.

Sumar minister Yolanda Díaz criticised the policy, despite being part of the government, saying, "Giving away public money to landlords is not going to lower the price of housing."

Another proposed measure is that landlords would be barred from renting out individual rooms in a property for a total amount higher than the rent of the home as a whole.

With support divided, the government faces a battle to get the measures through parliament, where it does not hold a majority.

