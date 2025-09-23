Freak accident involving cow on railway track leads to chance discovery of homeless man's body
Police found the corpse, in an advanced state of decomposition, when they arrived at the scene of the incident in the north of Spain
María Carbajo
Gijón
Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 14:14
The Guardia Civil in the north of Spain unexpectedly found the body of a homeless man on 10 September, during an inspection of the scene following an accident that involved a Cercanías commuter train , a cow and two calves, one of which was born as a result of the impact. The incident happened near La Fontaciera, on the outskirts of Gijón.
Milagros (Miracle) is now the name of the calf born in a rather peculiar way, right after its mother and older sister were hit by a train. The calf's name comes from its miraculous survival. There were no human injuries as a result of the accident.
However, upon checking for damage near the railway tracks, Guardia Civil officers found a corpse in an advanced state of decomposition. It was the body of a man believed to have been dead for around four months. According to the sources, the deceased was a homeless person who had alighted at the nearby Pinzales station to spend the night in an abandoned shed, a short distance from where the accident happened.
The police investigation suggests that the man's death was natural.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.