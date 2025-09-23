Freak accident involving cow on railway track leads to chance discovery of homeless man's body

María Carbajo Gijón Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 14:14 Share

The Guardia Civil in the north of Spain unexpectedly found the body of a homeless man on 10 September, during an inspection of the scene following an accident that involved a Cercanías commuter train , a cow and two calves, one of which was born as a result of the impact. The incident happened near La Fontaciera, on the outskirts of Gijón.

Milagros (Miracle) is now the name of the calf born in a rather peculiar way, right after its mother and older sister were hit by a train. The calf's name comes from its miraculous survival. There were no human injuries as a result of the accident.

However, upon checking for damage near the railway tracks, Guardia Civil officers found a corpse in an advanced state of decomposition. It was the body of a man believed to have been dead for around four months. According to the sources, the deceased was a homeless person who had alighted at the nearby Pinzales station to spend the night in an abandoned shed, a short distance from where the accident happened.

The police investigation suggests that the man's death was natural.