Have you received a message about a Covid-19 booster jab? Don't pass it on, it's fake

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 15:22 Share

The OCU consumers and users organisation in Spain is once again warning the public about an old hoax that circulated years ago related to the coronavirus. According to the association, a message that some time ago that used the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine as a hook for a hacking attempt has been "resurrected". "It is a hoax: there is no such hacking attempt, nor is there such a vaccine," warns the OCU.

“Have you received a message from someone claiming to be from the ministry of health about the fourth booster dose that gives you a code by SMS? In reality, it’s a way of hacking your mobile. Don’t respond: it’s a false and baseless message, which has probably resurfaced now that we are approaching the autumn and winter virus season,” warned the OCU on its website.

As the OCU has pointed out, during the pandemic and around the vaccines there was a surge in “attempts at deception and cyber scams”. Alongside these online frauds, other types of messages also circulated (and apparently are still circulating), such as this one, “which are hoaxes and seem only intended to sow chaos and confusion”. For this reason, the organisation urges the public not to spread this kind of information.

Zoom Image of the vaccine message being circulated. OCU

Why is this message a hoax?

According to the OCU, this is a hoax because in Spain, after the end of the pandemic, doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are no longer administered to the general population. "It is only administered to the population at risk as part of the autumn vaccination campaign (which starts at the end of September). It is recommended for people over 70 years of age, the immunocompromised, people living in residential homes, pregnant women and people over 12 years of age with certain chronic illnesses. It is also recommended for those who live with people from these groups," the organisation said

Additionally, the message refers to the Ministerio de Salud, whereas in Spain it is the Ministerio de Sanidad. “In Spain, responsibilities for health matters have been transferred region, which are the ones responsible for implementing vaccination programmes in each of their territories (which is why you will never receive a notification from the Ministerio de Salud, and even less so from the Ministerio de Sanidad about this issue),” the OCU explained.

Finally, the public are reminded that the administration of the Covid-19 and flu vaccines is done in primary care health centres by appointment , either through the website or the app of the health service of your region or directly by calling or going to the health centre.