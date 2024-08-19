Couple out walking their baby seriously injured after being hit by drugged driver in Spain

Carolina Muñoz Bilbao Monday, 19 August 2024, 17:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A couple were seriously injured after being hit by a van while walking along Calle Tiboli in Bilbao in the north of Spain on Friday afternoon. The two victims were accompanied by the father of one of them and their young baby. It was the grandfather who at the time of the incident, which happened at 9pm, was pushing the pram of the newborn baby, and both of them were unharmed as they were not hit by the vehicle.

A security guard working in the area witnessed the hit-and-run and chased after and immobilised the driver of the van, who fled the scene.

Fire brigade units and Bilbao Local Police officers were sent to the incident, and the police force confirmed that the perpetrator of the hit-and-run had tested positive for drugs. He was subsequently arrested for a crime of reckless injury and another against road safety.

The baby's injured parents, who were both in serious condition, were rushed to the Hospital de Cruces.