Nurse claims that surgeon accused of raping sedated woman in Murcia might have violated other patients

Alicia Negre / Raúl Hernández Murcia Friday, 19 December 2025, 16:35

The fear of reoffending was one of the arguments that the magistrate judge outlined in order to justify the provisional imprisonment of the surgeon accused of raping a sedated patient in Murcia. Another risk the judicial authority considered was "possible escape", given that the suspect is of Mexican nationality.

Investigators from the family and women's care unit of the National Police received the woman's complaint, in which she reported feeling discomfort in the genital area following the intervention. She was referred to a forensic doctor for a medical examination. The police have also taken statements from two other women who had undergone cosmetic procedures in the days prior to the alleged victim's surgery.

The nurse who regularly worked with the plastic surgeon has told the police that the suspect may have assaulted more patients. She stated that, until then, she had never been aware of this possibility and that she felt "guilty" about it. She expressed "great disappointment" with her colleague.

However, she said that she had "never noticed any excessive behaviour on the part of the doctor with any patient". According to her, the surgeon would always position women who, like the victim, underwent liposuction of the lower body in a gynaecological position. In this case, the woman was undergoing a breast reconstruction operation using fat extracted from the thighs. According to the nurse's account, the surgeon had recommended this option.

The assistant who was part of the team in that surgery said that the "pelvic movements" that the doctor carried out that day were something she was "used" to seeing on other occasions, so she did not give them any importance. According to her, however, this surgeon was the only doctor who would usually change the orientation of the stretcher when he was going to perform liposuction on the legs, which made it difficult for the rest of the team to see the patient.

The National Police are still investigating the alleged sexual assault. According to sources, they have collected the garment that the victim was wearing during the intervention. The aim is for it to be analysed for any possible biological traces of the suspect. The complainant has already appeared in the case as a private prosecutor represented by renowned lawyer Raúl Pardo-Geijo. As she was sedated, she does not remember anything and has not been able to provide details of what happened.