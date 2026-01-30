Corruption-hit former PSOE minister gives up seat in Spain's parliament

SUR Madrid. Friday, 30 January 2026, 16:10 Share

Former minister José Luis Ábalos has resigned from his seat in the national Congreso. He had been sitting as an independent MP following the start of the corruption cases he has been linked to and after stepping down from the PSOE party.

The move is good news for the PSOE which has a precarious position in winning parliamentary votes. Ábalos's place will be taken under parliamentary rules by PSOE member Ana María González, next on their electoral list in Valencia, despite having previously been charged with drunk driving, which does not have an impact on her position. Ábalos had been under pressure to quit his seat for some time.