Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cristóbal Montoro. EFE
Politics

Corruption case around former PP finance minister gives oxygen to PSOE party in Spain

The Partido Popular's ex-finance minister Cristóbal Montoro is under investigation after his consultancy firm received millions in exchange for tax reforms

SUR

Madrid

Friday, 25 July 2025, 12:40

A former finance minister under the Partido Popular (PP) is at the centre of a major corruption investigation. Prosecutors allege that Cristóbal Montoro's former consultancy firm received millions from energy companies in exchange for tax reforms introduced during his time in office (2000-2004 and 2011-2018). Those reforms reportedly saved those firms billions.

Although Montoro officially left the firm before joining the government, investigators believe he continued to influence it. He's also accused of accessing confidential tax data on political rivals without authorisation.

More than 25 people, including senior officials are also in the spotlight. Montoro denies any wrongdoing but the emerging scandal has given oxygen to the PSOE party, faced with its own corruption issues, to attack its conservative PP rival again.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge
  2. 2 Travel back in time on board a tourist train on the eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Torremolinos improves efficiency of waste paper, cardboard and lightweight packaging recycling service
  4. 4 Soroptimist International ramps up support for Mijas food banks
  5. 5 The award-winning foreign-run hotels in rural Malaga province
  6. 6 New Miradas de Cine exhibition brings celebrity portraits to Nerja
  7. 7 Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala
  8. 8 When the sun goes down, the adventure begins at Bioparc Fuengirola
  9. 9 British Benevolent Fund in Spain announces resounding success of flagship fundraising event
  10. 10 Summer is still in full swing at Starlite Occident (Marbella), the world's premier boutique festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Corruption case around former PP finance minister gives oxygen to PSOE party in Spain

Corruption case around former PP finance minister gives oxygen to PSOE party in Spain