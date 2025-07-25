Corruption case around former PP finance minister gives oxygen to PSOE party in Spain

SUR Madrid Friday, 25 July 2025, 12:40 Compartir

A former finance minister under the Partido Popular (PP) is at the centre of a major corruption investigation. Prosecutors allege that Cristóbal Montoro's former consultancy firm received millions from energy companies in exchange for tax reforms introduced during his time in office (2000-2004 and 2011-2018). Those reforms reportedly saved those firms billions.

Although Montoro officially left the firm before joining the government, investigators believe he continued to influence it. He's also accused of accessing confidential tax data on political rivals without authorisation.

More than 25 people, including senior officials are also in the spotlight. Montoro denies any wrongdoing but the emerging scandal has given oxygen to the PSOE party, faced with its own corruption issues, to attack its conservative PP rival again.