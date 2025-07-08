Controversy over bars and restaurants refusing to split bills for groups: a growing trend in Spain

C. L. Malaga Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 12:50 Compartir

A trend that seeks to simplify and streamline the payment collection process is gaining ground in many eateries across Spain: the refusal to split the bill among a group of diners at the same table. This principle, summed up in the expression 'one table, one bill', translates into the obligation to make a single payment, usually by means of a single card or in cash, with no multiple transactions allowed to split the amount.

According to many industry professionals, the measure is a response to the need for operational efficiency. The time to pay up, traditionally one of the most delicate moments of the group dining experience, thus becomes a faster process for staff and for the general running of the business, at the cost of greater inconvenience for some customers.

While there are no official statistics quantifying the actual extent of this practice, various media outlets have noted its growing adoption. Recent reports, such as the one issued by Spanish tv channel LaSexta, suggest that the phenomenon has become visibly established in cities such as Malaga, but cases have also been detected in restaurants in Aragon, Catalonia and other regions. Likewise, social media and digital forums such as Reddit and TikTok frequently feature discussions and testimonials from consumers who have encountered this situation, generating intense debate about the legality and legitimacy of the measure.

Efficiency as an argument

Among the main reasons for implementing this rule is the need to optimise service times, especially in premises with high customer turnover. Several restaurateurs have explained that managing a single payment transaction is considerably quicker than processing multiple payments, which avoids delays, queues and potential accounting errors.

According to a waiter from Malaga in statements reported by LaSexta, serving tables of large groups who each ask to pay separately creates logistical and administrative difficulties. "It is very complicated to charge separately and even more so when they're in large groups", he says. Another restaurateur from Barcelona notes that groups sometimes exceed a dozen people with each wanting to pay with their own card or in cash, which slows down the staff's work and can end up messing with balancing the till at the end of the shift.

This complexity increases when diners not only ask to split the bill equally, but also demand an individualised calculation based on the number of dishes and drinks consumed by each person. In situations where the total bill amounts to several hundred euros, this practice significantly complicates payment collection, affecting the overall pace of service and generating tension between staff and customers.

What the law says

The growing number of establishments applying this policy has rekindled the discussion about the existence of a possible legal basis to support or prevent its unilateral imposition. From Facua, an organisation dedicated to the defence of consumer rights in Spain, spokesperson Rubén Sánchez clarifies that Spanish law does not explicitly require businesses to allow split payments.

In Sánchez's words, "there's really nothing regulated. If it says on the door that they accept card payments, they cannot refuse that form of payment for any part of the bill, but the law doesn't expressly address whether each customer can pay their share of the bill." This means that, unless the venue expressly commits to doing so, customers cannot demand the right to pay separately.

Enrique García, spokesperson for Spain's organisation for consumers and users (OCU), agrees that this is an area not regulated in detail by current legislation. "The logical thing is for the business providing the service to inform customers and ensure they are aware of the conditions," says García, stressing that the key lies in transparency and proper communication between the venue and the diners.

Supplementary charges for split bills

In parallel with the ban on splitting the bill, some venues have begun applying a supplement or surcharge to groups that request several split bills. Lawyer Xavi Abat, known on social media for sharing legal issues online, warned of this practice at the end of 2024, even providing specific examples.

In one of his videos he explains the case of a bar that charged one extra euro per table when payment is split between one and eight diners, two euros for tables of between eight and 12, and three euros for larger groups. According to the bar, these amounts cover the costs derived from the management and use of the payment terminal (POS).

Regarding the legality of these surcharges, Abat explains that contractual relationships between client and venue are free, as long as the client is informed of this condition in advance. "There is no law that prohibits this type of surcharge. If the restaurant informs the customer before providing the service, then the customer, by accepting it, is also accepting the surcharge", he says.

However, he clarifies that, if the surcharge has not been visibly communicated and the customer discovers it only when requesting the bill, they could object, refuse to pay or even file a formal complaint with the consumer authorities.

Advice from consumer experts

The consensus among consumer associations and legal experts focuses on the need for transparency on the part of bars and restaurants. Clear and visible information - whether on signs, on the menu or verbally stated before taking the order - allows customers to understand the conditions and decide whether they want to stay or look for another place where separate payments are accepted at no extra cost.

This obligation to inform becomes the main safeguard of consumer rights, especially in an area not specifically regulated by Spanish law. The lack of prior communication, on the other hand, can lead to conflicts, complaints and claims that affect the reputation of the business.

The rise of the "one table, one bill" rule and split payment surcharges reflects the tension between two realities: on the one hand, the need for businesses to optimise their operations in a context of high demand and tight margins. Then, on the other hand, the growing habit among consumers, especially young people, of paying individually, facilitated by mobile applications and instant payment transfer tools.

This trend, although not yet widespread, is transforming the way group lunches and dinners are organised. It forces diners to better plan payments or resort to alternative solutions, such as pooling payments through expense-sharing apps, or pre-selecting a responsible party to pay on the day and who then collects the corresponding amounts owed by each diner.

Ultimately, the expansion of the "one table, one bill" rule highlights the need for a balance between service efficiency and customer expectations. The absence of clear regulations makes transparency and advance information key elements for preventing misunderstandings and protecting both customers and the business owner.

As a result, the Spanish hospitality industry is gradually adapting to new forms of consumption and management, where transparent communication is essential to maintaining customer trust and satisfaction.