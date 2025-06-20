Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo of the winners' representatives in Turin. 50Best
Food and drink

This is the complete list of the 50 best restaurants in the world

Spain is the only country with two establishments in the 'Top 5': the Basque restaurant Etxebarri and DiverXO in Madrid

Colpisa

Turín

Friday, 20 June 2025, 15:52

The triumph of the Peruvian restaurant Maido at The World's 50 Best Restaurants gala held in Turin on Thursday was bittersweet for Spanish gastronomy. Basque restaurant Etxebarri and Madrid's DiverXO had been hoping for the top spot. However, the two establishments were in the top 5, which makes Spain the only country with two restaurants at the highest level of the ranking.

Peru has two restaurants in the top 10, while Thailand has a couple of representatives in the 13 best. Elkano - the well-known Gipuzkoan establishment in Getaria - is in 24th place and Enigma in Barcelona is in 34th place.

Full list of this year's award-winning restaurants:

  • 1. Maido, Peru, Lima

  • 2. Etxebarri, Basque Country, Spain

  • 3. Quintonil, Mexico City (Best Restaurant in North America 2025)

  • 4. DiverXO, Madrid, Spain

  • 5. Alchemist, Copenhagen, Denmark

  • 6. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand (Asia's Best Restaurant 2025)

  • 7. Sézanne, Tokyo, Japan

  • 8. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris, France

  • 9. Kjolle, Lima, Peru

  • 10. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • 11. Wing, Hong Kong

  • 12. Atomix, New York, US

  • 13. Potong, Bangkok, Thailand

  • 14. Plénitude, Paris, France

  • 15. Ikoy, London, UK

  • 16. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera Italy

  • 17. Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand

  • 18. Reale, Castel Di Sangro, Italy

  • 19. The Chairman, Hong Kong

  • 20. Atelier Moessmer Norber Niederkofler, Brunico, Italy

  • 21. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

  • 22. Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand

  • 23. Boragó, Santiago de Chile, Chile

  • 24. Elkano, Guetaria, Basque Country, Spain

  • Odette, Singapore

  • 26. Merit, Lima, Peru

  • 27. Trèsind Studio, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Best Restaurant in the Middle East 2025)

  • 28. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  • 29. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea

  • 30. Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand

  • 31. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

  • 32. Piazza Duomo, Piedmont, Italy

  • 33. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

  • 34. Enigma, Barcelona, Spain

  • 35. Nusara, Bangkok, Thailand

  • 36. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan

  • 37. Orfali Bros, Dubai, UAE

  • 38. Frantzén, Stockholm, Sweden

  • 39. Mayta, Lima, Peru

  • Septime, Paris, France

  • 41. Kadeau, Copenhagen, Denmark

  • 42. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

  • 43. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy

  • 44. La Cime, Osaka, Japan

  • 45. Arpége, Paris, France

  • 46. Rosette, Mexico City, Mexico

  • 47. Wyn, Skillinge, Sweden

  • 48. Celele, Cartagena, Colombia (Most Sustainable Restaurant 2025)

  • 49. Kol, London, UK

  • 50. Restaurant Jan, Munich, Germany

