This is the complete list of the 50 best restaurants in the world

Colpisa Turín Friday, 20 June 2025, 15:52 Compartir

The triumph of the Peruvian restaurant Maido at The World's 50 Best Restaurants gala held in Turin on Thursday was bittersweet for Spanish gastronomy. Basque restaurant Etxebarri and Madrid's DiverXO had been hoping for the top spot. However, the two establishments were in the top 5, which makes Spain the only country with two restaurants at the highest level of the ranking.

Peru has two restaurants in the top 10, while Thailand has a couple of representatives in the 13 best. Elkano - the well-known Gipuzkoan establishment in Getaria - is in 24th place and Enigma in Barcelona is in 34th place.