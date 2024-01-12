EU citizens in Spain have until 30 January to register to vote in Euro elections

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 12 January 2024, 14:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

Nationals of other EU countries living in Spain can vote in this year's European Parliament elections which are due to take place on 9 June.

To register, eligible voters need to fill in a form and present the documentation requested by the town hall where they are registered on the padrón (town hall register). The document should have a box to tick to express their wish to vote in Spain.

It is possible to check if a person is already registered in Spain to vote in the European elections via the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) website or at the person's local town hall by filling in the formal declaration form (DFA model). This form is available at all town halls and can also be downloaded from the INE website.

Ahead of the elections, the Spanish Electoral Census Office (OCE) will send a notification to EU citizens who are registered and have not previously expressed their intention to exercise their right to vote. The OCE only sends the letter once and if no response is received it will assume the person does not intend to vote in Spain. It is possible to vote by post but not by proxy.

The deadline for registering to vote in this year's European elections is 30 January 2024.

Further information in all official EU languages, as well as links to the Spanish INE are available on the 'how to vote' page of the official EU website: www.elections.europa.eu/en/how-to-vote.