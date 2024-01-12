Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photo of the European parliament. AFP
EU citizens in Spain have until 30 January to register to vote in Euro elections
EU election

EU citizens in Spain have until 30 January to register to vote in Euro elections

To register, eligible residents from other EU countries need to fill in a form and hand in documents requested by their town hall

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 12 January 2024, 14:10

Compartir

Nationals of other EU countries living in Spain can vote in this year's European Parliament elections which are due to take place on 9 June.

To register, eligible voters need to fill in a form and present the documentation requested by the town hall where they are registered on the padrón (town hall register). The document should have a box to tick to express their wish to vote in Spain.

It is possible to check if a person is already registered in Spain to vote in the European elections via the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) website or at the person's local town hall by filling in the formal declaration form (DFA model). This form is available at all town halls and can also be downloaded from the INE website.

Ahead of the elections, the Spanish Electoral Census Office (OCE) will send a notification to EU citizens who are registered and have not previously expressed their intention to exercise their right to vote. The OCE only sends the letter once and if no response is received it will assume the person does not intend to vote in Spain. It is possible to vote by post but not by proxy.

The deadline for registering to vote in this year's European elections is 30 January 2024.

Further information in all official EU languages, as well as links to the Spanish INE are available on the 'how to vote' page of the official EU website: www.elections.europa.eu/en/how-to-vote.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Many parts of the Costa del Sol will face water cuts in March if it does not rain soon
  2. 2 Fuengirola to reduce water pressure from Monday, leaving many homes and businesses without water overnight
  3. 3 Big-name Brit acts head to Marbella this summer
  4. 4 HMS Richmond stops off in Gibraltar on the way to Red Sea
  5. 5 Single women and pet lovers gear up for San Anton festivities in Mijas
  6. 6 Five regions of Spain legally allowed to revoke mandatory face mask requirement in health facilities, if they so wish
  7. 7 New 'smart' pedestrian crossings rolled out in Torremolinos, and this is where they are
  8. 8 Holiday booking website reveals cheapest and most expensive resorts on the Costa del Sol for rentals
  9. 9 Benalmádena records a considerable drop in tourists from Finland in 2023, so what is it doing about it?
  10. 10 Man who allegedly raped his ex-partner and held her against her will for two days in Malaga hotel arrested

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad