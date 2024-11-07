Two-year-old girl dies after father forgets she was in the car and goes to work

M. M. Castellón Thursday, 7 November 2024, 07:54

A two-year-old girl died on Tuesday in Castellón in the Valencia region of Spain after her father forgot to take her to the nursery, went to work and left her in the car for about five hours, the National Police force has confirmed. It has pointed out that the man is being investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of reckless homicide.

It was on 6 November, at around 3pm, when the National Police were informed of the incident. Officers went to the place where the vehicle was parked and where the minor, now deceased, was found inside.

An investigation has been opened to clarify the facts.