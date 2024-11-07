Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two-year-old girl dies after father forgets she was in the car and goes to work
112 incident

The parent was not the one who usually took the child to the nursery, and she was left in the vehicle for around five hours in the Valencia region of Spain

M. M.

Castellón

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 07:54

A two-year-old girl died on Tuesday in Castellón in the Valencia region of Spain after her father forgot to take her to the nursery, went to work and left her in the car for about five hours, the National Police force has confirmed. It has pointed out that the man is being investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of reckless homicide.

It was on 6 November, at around 3pm, when the National Police were informed of the incident. Officers went to the place where the vehicle was parked and where the minor, now deceased, was found inside.

An investigation has been opened to clarify the facts.

