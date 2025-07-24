Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's blunt answer to what he thinks of Spanish wines: 'For years, they have been...'

Virginia López Esplá Madrid Thursday, 24 July 2025, 20:16 Compartir

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most famous chefs in the world and the one that brought haute cuisine to the notice of the general public thanks to programmes like . He has also received numerous Michelin stars (a total of 17, of which he retains eight), which, together with his media presence, have made him one of the international references of gastronomy.

Ramsay has opened the first Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Europe. It can be found in The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel (Ibiza), where diners can enjoy dishes with a Spanish touch.

For many, Ramsay is the controversial, strict, perfectionist chef on TV. But he is also someone who is passionate about his craft and seeks to take cooking to another level. He recently spoke to Esquire about Spanish cuisine, for which he has "great respect".

Gordon Ramsay's opinion on Spanish wines

One of the topics of the interview was Spanish wines, as chef Ramsey includes many of them on his menus. According to him, Spanish wines are "in another league" - something he backs up with his vast professional experience in the US, where wines from the Iberian Peninsula liquors are among the most sought-after.

"For years, Spanish wines have been one of the hidden gems of the world," he told Esquire.

Although he doesn't choose any winery in particular, as he works with 35 different bodegas that he "adores," he does say that his "highlight" moment with Spanish wine was his visit to the Vega Sicilia winery in Valladolid last year. He didn't go alone, but was accompanied by his friends David and Victoria Beckham for the former footballer's birthday. There, they enjoyed a walk through the vineyards and a tasting.