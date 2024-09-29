Cheesecake recalled from several regions across Spain due to possible risk for allergy sufferers

Isabel Méndez Malaga Sunday, 29 September 2024, 08:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

This is a warning for anyone with an egg allergy. The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has informed the public of the notification sent by the health authorities in La Rioja due to the presence of egg not being included in the labelling of a frozen cheesecake sold in certain supermarkets across Spain.

Details of the product are as follows:

- Product name (on label): Cookies Cheesecake.

- Brand: Dessert San Martín.

- Appearance of the product and type of packaging: boxed frozen product.

- EAN: 8420878589582

- Lot number: 280126

- Expiry date: 28/01/2026.

- Unit weight/vol: 350g.

- Temperature: frozen.

According to the initial information available it has been put on sale in Madrid, Valencia, Murcia and Catalonia, although it cannot be ruled out that there may be more regions affected. As a precautionary measure Aesan recommends that people with egg allergies who may have this item at home refrain from consuming it, while for the rest of the population it does not pose any health risk.