The are the cheapest and most expensive supermarkets in Spain, according to leading consumer group

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 15:17

Choosing where we go to fill the store cupboards has a big impact on household finances in Spain. This is once again demonstrated by a report from the OCU organisation of consumers and users, which has presented its annual study on the prices in the main supermarkets. According to this report, families can save an average of 1,272 euros a year on their shopping basket, depending on whether they go to one chain or another.

Therefore, according to the data collected, Alcampo is the cheapest national supermarket chain for shopping in Spain, while Sánchez Romero remains the most expensive. Among the local supermarket groups, the cheapest is Supermercados Dani, located in Granada and Jaén; Tifer, in Castilla y León; Deza (Cordoba), Family Cash, and Más Ahorro (Cordoba), while the most expensive are Sánchez Romero, Altoaragon and Amazon.

Price comparison

The study shows that for the first time in two years, prices have fallen at Carrefour Express by 0.9%, Lidl (-0.7%) and Aldi (-0.6%). At the opposite end of the spectrum are, among others, El Corte Inglés (+9.7%) and Hipercor (+8.2%). The report also revealed that the Alcampo hypermarkets on Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona, Murcia and the one located on Avenida Madrid in Vigo are the cheapest establishments, while once again two Sánchez Romero establishments in Madrid, located on Calle Arturo Soria and in Castelló, are the most expensive in Spain.

Therefore, Alcampo is the cheapest option for shopping in 25 cities, followed by Mercadona in eight cities, Consum in seven cities and Family Cash and Tifer, which are the cheapest options in six cities.

OCU

Where is it cheaper to buy?

By province, the cheapest places to fill the shopping basket are Teruel and Zamora, followed by Vigo, Lugo and Jerez de la Frontera, while Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Getxo, Madrid and Huesca are the most expensive.

Galicia, La Rioja, Comunidad Valenciana and Castilla y León are the cheapest regions at the national level, compared to Madrid, the Basque Country, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, where it is generally more expensive to shop.

The report analysed a total of 152,766 product prices from May 2023 to May this year after visiting 1,070 supermarkets in 65 Spanish cities, in addition to internet research.

By product

The percentage of product prices rising has dropped from 90% to 63%, with olive oil rising the most with 76%, followed by orange juice (47%), while sunflower oil fell the most with 23%.