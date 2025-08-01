Popular air fryer sold in Spain recalled due to electric shock and fire risk

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 1 August 2025, 10:50 Share

A safety alert has been issued for anyone who owns a Cecotec air fryer, specifically the CecofryPixel 2500 Touch model (reference 04982), which has been listed by the EU rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products as faulty. According to the official body, items from the lot do not comply with the low voltage directive and the European standard EN 60335-1 and may pose a potential electrical shock risk.

It was found that this appliance presents a high risk of current leakage and, in the event of a malfunction, touching the casing could result in an electric shock. Additionally, the electrical leakage may cause the device to overheat, posing a further risk.

Cecotec has withdrawn this item from sale and is offering free replacements for those who have purchased the products with potentially affected serial numbers, both in its stores (physical or online) and through other distributors.

Customers can check whether their air fryer is among the faulty ones by going to Cecotec's website and entering the serial number (the barcode at the bottom). If the product is affected, customers can fill in a form and the company will send them a new air fryer and take away the old one.

In addition, customers can contact the company on 960 62 81 91 91 or at info@programascecotec.com to resolve any doubts and speed up the process.