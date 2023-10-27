Catalan separatists take lessons from Sinn Féin The ERC leader was in Eire and Northern Ireland this week to learn about "the resolution of democratic conflicts"

The leader of left-of-centre Catalan separatist party ERC met with Mary Lou McDonald, president of Irish nationalist party Sinn Féin, in Dublin on Tuesday this week. Oriol Junqueras was on the second day of a four-day trip to the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.

Junqueras said the aim of his trip was to gain first-hand experience about "the resolution of democratic conflicts" with interest in the Good Friday agreement that brought stability to Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, Junqueras was in Belfast meeting with Gerry Adams and the city's lord mayor.