Catalan amnesty law terrorism amendment negotiated

Friday, 26 January 2024, 18:06
The political divisions in Spain over the government's proposed amnesty for those involved in the Catalan illegal independence referendum in 2017 have deepened this week over a deal to clarify its effect on crimes supposedly classed as terrorism.
This will have the effect of further shielding self-exiled Junts leader Carles Puigdemont and ERC secretary general Marta Rovira and activists under investigation for terrorism in the so-called Tsunami Democràtic and Operation Judas inquiries.
The new wording of Article 2 - supported by the PSOE, Sumar, Bildu, PNV, ERC, Junts per Catalunya and Podemos - will, in practice, allow terrorist crimes related to the Catalan actions to go unpunished even if the perpetrators have received a final sentence. The only exception will now be if there has been a "direct intention" to provoke "serious violations of human rights" and if it involves death or torture.
A top national judge has Puigdemont and Rovira under investigation for alleged terrorist offences.
