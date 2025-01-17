This is the best time to drink coffee to 'increase life expectancy and reduce likelihood of heart attack', according to leading expert

L. González Madrid Friday, 17 January 2025, 17:31 Compartir

In a recent scientific study renowned Spanish cardiologist Aurelio Rojas has revealed surprising conclusions about the effects of coffee consumption on our health. According to the specialist, the time of day we drink this popular beverage could be more decisive than previously thought for our longevity and cardiovascular health.

"If I tell you that this is clearly the best time to drink coffee, which has attracted my attention because I have seen many people on social media recommending precisely the opposite," Dr Rojas said in relation to morning coffee consumption.

According to a recent study, which looked at more than 40,000 people over 20 years, people who drink coffee exclusively in the morning have a higher life expectancy and a significantly lower risk of heart attack.

The cardiologist attributes these results to the relationship between coffee and circadian rhythm. "Drinking coffee in the afternoon seems to alter our circadian rhythm and the secretion of hormones such as melatonin or cortisol, which are essential for regulating our rest. This could increase stress levels and have a negative impact on long-term health," he explained. Dr Rojas also stressed that the benefits of morning consumption are not limited to caffeinated coffee: "Decaffeinated coffee is also good," he said.

Benefits of drinking coffee

In addition to water and caffeine, coffee contains other essential nutrients for the body. It is rich in riboflavin (vitamin B2), which is essential for the production of red blood cells, pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), which helps control cholesterol, and niacin (vitamin B5). It also contains minerals such as manganese, potassium and magnesium. It is also a valuable source of antioxidants, essential to combat the action of free radicals.

Coffee is a psychoactive drink with an immediate effect. Once ingested, caffeine begins to act by blocking adenosine, a neurotransmitter that causes the brain to secrete substances such as dopamine or norepinephrine and increases brain activity, helps maintain alertness, improves memory, concentration and increases energy levels. Drinking it in the morning will give you a more energetic start to the day.