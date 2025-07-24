Car production in Spain plummets by 8.4% due to weak European demand

A. Noguerol Madrid Thursday, 24 July 2025, 20:23 Compartir

Vehicle production in Spain continues its downward trend, registering a further 1.5% drop in June, with 215,766 units manufactured, according to data from the Spanish trade association for vehicle manufacturers (Anfac).

This is the fifth consecutive month of negative growth for the automotive industry in 2025, leading to a cumulative decline of 8.4% in the first half of the year, with a total of 1,220,595 vehicles produced. This means that 111,601 vehicles have been discontinued compared to the same period last year.

This contraction is due to a combination of factors. On the one hand, vehicle demand has declined significantly in the main European markets and export destinations.

Countries such as Germany (-4.7%), France (-7.9%) and Italy (-3.6%) have experienced significant declines in sales up to June. On the other hand, the Spanish automotive industry itself is immersed in a process of adapting its production lines to manufacture EV electrified vehicles (100% electric and plug-in hybrids), which is affecting production in some manufacturing centres.

Passenger car production is the hardest hit, with a 2.8% drop in June and a significant 10.1% drop in the first half of the year. Commercial and industrial vehicles, although up 4% in June, also recorded a 1% drop in the half-year total.

Zoom Share of electrified vehicles manufactured in the first half of the year. Anfac

José López-Tafall, Anfac's director-general, expressed his concern, stating that "if this trend continues, we will lose activity and jobs."

López-Tafall reiterates the need to promote the transition to electric vehicles in both the European and domestic markets, by means of an "appropriate and incentivising regulatory framework and with a pro-vehicle message for European citizens." He goes on to stress that, in the current scenario of "tariff crises and the entry of new competitors", Spain needs growing markets and a comprehensive industrial strategy. Anfac insists on the urgency for Spain to have an 'Auto Plan' to strengthen the country's industrial and technological competitiveness.

Exports

The decline in vehicle production has had a direct impact on exports of "made in Spain" vehicles, which fell by 1.8% in June and accumulated a 10.8% decline in the first half of the year, with a total of 1,045,269 units shipped abroad. This represents 126,829 fewer vehicles exported than the previous year.

Zoom Share of production by engine type. Anfac

Europe continues to be the main destination, accounting for 93.5% of shipments, but its demand has fallen by 10.2%. The main export markets - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - have experienced significant declines of 15%, 12.5% and 7.5% respectively. Only Turkey has increased its demand by 2.2%, becoming the fourth export destination, overtaking Italy.

Despite the overall decline, the production of EVs (pure electric and plug-in hybrids) is showing a positive trend. In June, they accounted for 9.3% of total production, a 37.6% increase. In the first half of the year, the share of electrified production improved by 1.1 percentage points, making up 9.7% of the total, with 117,767 units manufactured, which is 3.8% more than in 2024.