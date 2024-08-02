Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A car was partially suspended in mid-air. EFE
Lucky escape for driver as car left precariously dangling from third floor of building in Ibiza
112 incident

The incident happened when the motorist, who had recently passed their test, made a mistake and smashed through the wall of the car park

Colpisa

Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:13

A vehicle was left suspended on the third floor of a car park building in Ibiza town on Thursday 1 August when the driver, who had recently obtained their driving licence, was manoeuvring in the car park when another vehicle appeared on the ramp.

The driver tried to reverse to let the other vehicle pass, according to her husband, but instead of braking, pressed the accelerator with the reverse gear engaged, which caused the car to move backwards. After smashing through the wall, the car was left dangling with an obvious risk of crashing onto the pavement.

The hanging car.
The hanging car. EFE

The emergency services were alerted at 9.50am and an ambulance was sent to the scene, although fortunately no serious injuries were reported. Ibiza Local Police closed off one lane of Avenida Ignasi Wallis while the emergency services recovered the car.

The building where the incident happened has a car park and various offices. It is six storeys high and has large windows protected by shutters, one of which was broken by the force of the vehicle rolling backwards.

