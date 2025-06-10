Can you barbecue food on your apartment balcony or terrace in Spain? This is what the law says...

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 17:44 Compartir

With the arrival of summer and the holidays in Spain, family and friend gatherings are, once again, on the rise. If food is involved, a barbecue at home is a must (during the summer they are banned in the countryside).

But there is one question that must be addressed: are barbecues allowed for people who live in flats? For those who have a house or a villa with a garden, there's no doubt, but what happens if you live in an apartment building block?

The law does not ban the use of a barbecue on private property, be it a balcony or a terrace, so a priori it would not be necessary to get permission from your neighbours, but it is important to be aware of certain conditions.

According to the law, "the owner and the occupant(s) of the flat or premises are not allowed to carry out activities banned in the bylaws" that might be harmful to the property or that might contravene the general regulations regarding "disturbing, unhealthy, harmful, dangerous or illegal activities". Sanctions from local authorities can amount to 10,000 to 100,000 euros.

Therefore, neighbours have the right to request that barbecues are not operated in the block if they are annoying or dangerous. However, if there is no express ban on barbecues, established by the residents' association, and there are no complaints, barbecues can be operated.

As a general rule, a series of recommendations should be followed to avoid unpleasantness, such as complying with the regulations, both those of the town hall and those of the residents' association: never leave the barbecue burning unattended and have a fire extinguisher or water at hand; control smoke and odours and keep the grills and nearby areas clean. Smoke would be one of the main drawbacks to having a barbecue at home, so resorting to gas or electric barbecues may be a good option.