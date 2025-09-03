'Hidden' speed cameras help DGT smash all-time record for traffic fines collected on Spain's main roads

Patxi Fernández Madrid Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 10:40 Share

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic roads authority (DGT) issued a record number of fines in 2024, which resulted in the collection of 539,985,552 euros - the highest figure in the DGT's history.

This is reflected in the report prepared by the AEA motoring association, which analysed the offences committed on Spanish roads under the jurisdiction of the DGT.

During 2024, a total of 5,413,507 complaints were issued, representing an increase of 5.14% compared to 2023. The record collection is largely attributed to the intense activity of speed cameras and the monitoring of the most common offences.

The report highlights that speeding is still the most fined offence, accounting for two out of every three - a total of 3,440,530 and 4.1% more than the previous year.

Zoom Ranking by type of infringement detected. AEA

Other common offences were not having passed the mandatory vehicle inspection (Mot) or having an unfavourable one (599,202 fines); driving without a licence (138,980); using a mobile phone at the wheel (101,023); and not wearing a seat belt (100,766).

Worrying trends

The AEA study warns of a worrying increase in fines for driving under the influence of drugs, which rose by 5.52% to 57,610. Fines for the use of visual electronic devices (+55.77%), improper stopping or parking (+18.43%) and negligent driving (+18.26%) also rose sharply.

On the positive side, there was a decrease in offences such as failure to wear a helmet (-10.51%) and drink-driving (-5.83%).

Zoom List of the regions where most fines are issued. AEA

The report includes a ranking of the regions. La Rioja, Aragón, Melilla and Andalucía were the regions where the number of fines increased the most compared to 2023. In Madrid, the increase of almost 9% was largely due to a single speed camera on the M-40 which issued more than 74,000 complaints.

In absolute terms, Andalucía was the region with the highest number of fines (1,425,521), but Madrid led in terms of density, with 202 fines per kilometre. La Rioja had the highest proportion of fines in relation to its vehicle fleet. Cantabria, Asturias and Extremadura recorded the largest drops in the number of fines.