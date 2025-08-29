Police investigation after video shows three tourists trepassing in wolf enclosure at natural park in Spain

Ángela Madrazo Santander Friday, 29 August 2025, 14:23 Share

The summer and the arrival of tourists are not always a positive thing, as the region of Cantabria in Spain has recently discovered. Regional tourism body Cantur is currently trying to identify three people who recently trespassed into the wolf enclosure at the Cabárceno natural park. The complaint will be formalised once the people are identified. "We strongly condemn this uncivic attitude that endangers the lives of visitors, their families and the animals," Cantur stated.

The Guardia Civil are responsible for the investigation. The force became aware of the incident thanks to a video published by content creator Xtrauss, who happened to be in the park that day and witnessed the act.

The video shows a family climbing a cliff in the wolf enclosure. To access the area one must cimb overcome a stone wall and then a wooden fence, both of which are signposted banning access. Even so, the tourists gained access to the enclosure and stood right above one of the wolves in the park, which, as Xtrauss said in the video, "prowls around without stopping, to see what's going on".

According to Cabárceno, such behaviour "does not comply with the safety regulations and use of the park".

In his post, Xtrauss also condemned "executive decisions" that "clash", in his opinion, with "ethical dilemmas when it comes to managing a natural park". The influencer is popular precisely for his visits to parks, reserves and zoos, where he talks about the conditions in which animals are kept. The comments under his video exemplify the indignation of the people of Cantabria, who cannot wait for the summer to be over and the tourists to be gone. "We have a lack of education and civility," one said, while another stated that accidents should not surprise people, given the reckless behaviour of some.