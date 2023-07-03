Buck Moon: when and how best to see the first supermoon of the year

This event is so named because, according to NASA, this is the time when the antlers of the male deer are in full growth

The month of July debuts with a phenomenon marked in red on the calendar by amateur astronomers. The appointment is this Monday, 3 July, when the sky will be illuminated by a bright full Buck Moon. It will be the first full moon of the summer and the seventh so far this year. This event is so named because, according to NASA, the antlers of the male deer are in full growth at this time.

Tonight it will also seem that the Moon is closer than other times because the Earth's satellite is at its perigee, its closest point to the planet. When this happens, it comes within 360,000 kilometres of the centre of the Earth and it can coincide with any lunar phase. Although it seems that there has been a full moon since last Saturday, it will be the period from Monday to Tuesday when the Moon is completely full. This visual spectacle will be seen in all its splendour this Monday, 3 July. It will appear to be 7% larger and 16% brighter than normal.

To see it at its best, experts recommend venturing to dark areas, without physical obstacles or light pollution. If you use binoculars or telescopes you will be able to appreciate signs of its surface, with its craters and other formations. The supermoon will remain full for three days, from Monday to Thursday.

In some communities in North America they prefer to call this Moon a 'Thunder Moon' since it appears in the stormy season. It is also known as a 'Salmon Moon' because schools of salmon supposedly swim faster and deeper during this phenomenon, as the full moon lights their path.