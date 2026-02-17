EU opens investigation into Shein's sale of childlike sex dolls and other infringements

Olatz Hernández Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 16:49 Share

The EU has launched an investigation into Shein's sale of childlike sex dolls and other illegal products, as well as other infringements that can harm consumers. The Commission is also studying the brand's addictive sales model and the lack of transparency of its recommendation system.

"In the EU, illegal products are banned, whether in a physical shop or a digital platform. The DSA [law on digital services] keeps consumers safe, protects their well-being and empowers them with information about the algorithms that influence them. We will look at whether Shein is complying with these rules," Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty Henna Virkkunen said on Tuesday.

The Commission will also assess the risks posed by the addictive design of Shein's services, including its points-based reward system, and how the platform mitigates these risks. It will also focus on the transparency of Shein's content and product recommendation system.

The investigation will continue to gather evidence and requesting further information from the company. It will allow Brussels to take further steps such as interim measures or the adoption of an infringement decision. The initiation of formal proceedings does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.