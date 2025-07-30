British youngsters aged 11 and 13 drown in sea in popular holiday resort in Spain

Europa Press Salou Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 10:57 Share

Two British siblings aged 11 and 13 drowned on Llarga beach in Salou (Tarragona) in the north of Spain on Tuesday evening, in an incident in which the father of the children, who had also entered the water with his children, was rescued alive.

The 112 emergency telephone number received the alert at 8.47pm on Tuesday and seven medics attended the incident, as well as a team of psychologists to attend to the relatives.

The Salou Local Police, the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force and the Bombers de la Generalitat fire brigade, which activated five rescue teams, were also involved.

With these two latest deaths, there have now been 16 victims on Catalan beaches in the north of Spain since the official start of the summer campaign on 15 June, a figure that already exceeds by five the number recorded in the same period last summer (11).