British young man in intensive care after 'diving headfirst' into Ibiza hotel pool

A British young man, 23, remains in the intensive care unit of a hospital on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza after apparently diving headfirst into a swimming pool at a hotel in the town of Sant Antoni.

According to the health authorities, the young man was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery led by the neurosurgery team.

The medical diagnosis includes cervical spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury and a fracture of the sixth vertebra.