British young man in intensive care after 'diving headfirst' into Ibiza hotel pool
The medical diagnosis includes a cervical spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury and a fracture of the sixth vertebra, according to the health authorities
Europa Press
Ibiza
Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 17:23
A British young man, 23, remains in the intensive care unit of a hospital on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza after apparently diving headfirst into a swimming pool at a hotel in the town of Sant Antoni.
According to the health authorities, the young man was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery led by the neurosurgery team.
The medical diagnosis includes cervical spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury and a fracture of the sixth vertebra.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.