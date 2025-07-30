Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EFE
112 incident

British young man in intensive care after 'diving headfirst' into Ibiza hotel pool

The medical diagnosis includes a cervical spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury and a fracture of the sixth vertebra, according to the health authorities

Europa Press

Ibiza

Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 17:23

A British young man, 23, remains in the intensive care unit of a hospital on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza after apparently diving headfirst into a swimming pool at a hotel in the town of Sant Antoni.

According to the health authorities, the young man was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery led by the neurosurgery team.

The medical diagnosis includes cervical spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury and a fracture of the sixth vertebra.

