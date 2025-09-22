Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Benidorm Local Police officers. Juan Carlos Soler
Crime

British woman held in custody after strangling friend to death with vacuum cleaner cord in Spain

The 63-year confessed the killing of her compatriot (66), which was witnessed by another person, to police officers in Benidorm

ABC

Alicante

Monday, 22 September 2025, 12:06

A 63-year-old British woman has been provisionally imprisoned in Benidorm after confessing to having strangled a friend to death with a vacuum cleaner cord on 17 September. The victim was a 66-year-old woman, also of British origin.

The investigation is still open, as reported by the High Court of Justice of Valencia.

The incident happened at around midnight, after an argument between the defendant and the victim. A third woman witnessed the homicide. The suspect confessed what she had done when the Local Police arrived at the scene.

The crime happened in a house located in Rincón de Loix, near the Levante beach in Benidorm - an area where many British residents live.

