'It's petty': British teacher with a property in Spain fears being kicked out of the country after Brexit

Luis Miguel Serrano Valencia Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 12:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A British teacher who has been living in Valencia in Spain since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic is in dire straits trying to maintain his residency permit.

Mark Saxby moved to Spain and bought a property shortly before the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020. He had already signed for the purchase of his new home, but the closure of the immigration offices due to coronavirus prevented him from signing up to a health insurance plan.

With the return of activity to the offices and medical centres, Valencian authorities contacted Saxby where they informed him that for the first month of his residence in Spain, he had not taken out health insurance and his residency permit would be at risk.

According to The Guardian, Saxby is enjoying his home in Spain and criticised the bureaucratic process. "I think I have already done everything that was asked of me. It is petty. I lived in Germany for eight years and I speak Italian, but I have always liked the Spanish people. They are calm, friendly, they laugh and they are not stuffy," the teacher said.

A bureaucratic maze

Without a signed residency permit in Spain after three years of paperwork, he fears he could be deported to his home country. When he moved, the teacher obtained a non-profit economic visa, because he could not work during the pandemic, and in May 2021 he was notified about the health insurance issue.

Upon learning of the situation and the possibility of deportation, Mark Saxby contacted the Spanish Ombudsman and the European Ombudsman, who were unable to extend his non-profit visa. After going to Madrid, without getting any solution, and contacting the Solvit unit, he has given up and believes he could be deported.

"After three years without papers and living off my savings, I left Spain to work in the UK. "I have spent all summer not knowing if I will be able to get back through Spanish immigration control next week and, as the day approaches, I am starting to feel physically sick," Saxby said.

Without any answers, Saxby does not know if he will be able to return to Spain, which he has considered his "only home".