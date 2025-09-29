British bar owner warns of one-euro pints of beer being served in Benidorm

José Luis Fernández Alicante Monday, 29 September 2025, 18:14 Share

British holidaymaker influencer and bar owner Frank 'The Stag Man' has warned Benidorm tourists about the one-euro beer pints being sold in some bars in the popular Costa Blanca resort. "There is a reason they do it," he says.

Frank specifically warns about the health consequences of consuming affordable yet possibly risky beverages. "You can get a stomach ache and have your holiday ruined," he says.

WIth almost a million followers on TikTok, bar owner Frank knows how these things work in his field. According to him, some colleagues of his follow certain pernicious practices that can harm customers.

Frank says that the danger of such pints comes from serving beer from the "bottom of the barrel", which results in a "horrible chemical rubbish".

To discourage consumption, Frank suggests to tourists not to go looking for cheap bars where the beer is one euro. "You get what you pay for," he says.

However, his TikTok video seems to not have generated the desired effect. Most of the comments don't even address the topic. Instead, some users discuss Frank's glasses in the video, while others say that maybe the low price comes from diluting the beer with water.

Only one follower corroborates Frank's words: "It was time someone said it."