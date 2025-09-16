British man asked about worst holiday destinations does not hesitate to name drop this popular city in Spain

Inés Romero Barcelona Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 18:15 Share

Spain has established itself as one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world. Some aspects such as the good weather, its cultural richness, its rich gastronomy and its beautiful landscapes make it a choice preferred by millions of people every year.

However, not all cities are the same. Spain is very diverse, so the experience in each place will vary significantly. For example, the north is vastly different from the south.

This has been confirmed by Behind the Screens podcast host Curtis Morton. In one of the episodes, he was asked which were the five worst cities for tourism and he did not hesitate to mention this popular Spanish destination.

Which is the worst city in Spain, according to a Brit

Morton said that Barcelona is one of the worst cities in the world for visiting. He stated that the main reason is "pickpocketing" practices.

Morton believes that Barcelona is "overrated". "I just don't think it's that good," he said, adding that he himself has been robbed there.

Morton also mentioned other places such as Greece, London, Marrakech and Paris.