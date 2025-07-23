British Benevolent Fund in Spain announces resounding success of flagship fundraising event

SUR in English Madrid Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 18:06 Compartir

The British Benevolent Fund (BBF) in Spain has announced the resounding success of its flagship fundraising event, the annual garden party, held at the British Ambassador's residence in Madrid on 9 July. The event raised nearly 12,000 euros, which will directly support British nationals experiencing extreme financial hardship in Spain.

Approximately 120 guests attended the event, welcomed by the British Ambassador to Spain Sir Alex Ellis, who also serves as an honorary patron of the BBF. He commended the vital work of the fund and encouraged all UK residents in Spain to support the BBF.

Lucy Gorman, Head of UK Consular Services in Spain, highlighted the BBF's crucial role, stating it is "one of the embassy's most valued partners in Spain."

The success of the event was significantly bolstered by the generous support of key members of the British business community in Spain. The BBF extended its gratitude to Euro Weekly News, HM Hospitales, Golden Leaves, My Lawyer in Spain, Serenity Funeral Services, Spanish Property Choice, Currencies Direct, BlueCee Real Estate, Silver Wood Bloom, and Linea Directa for their invaluable contribution.

As the oldest British charity in Spain, with a history spanning over 100 years, the BBF works in close collaboration with the UK consular network and other charity partners across the country. The organisation provides essential support to British nationals in extreme financial hardship who have no other means of recourse. The BBF's dedicated, all-volunteer case support team processes applications 365 days a year, assisting individuals facing challenging circumstances often compounded by physical and mental illness, alcoholism, and domestic abuse.

Olaf Clayton, chair of the BBF, emphasised the fund's commitment to being at the heart of the community it serves and issued a call for volunteers to assist with fundraising and case support efforts within their local communities.

The BBF is entirely volunteer-run and relies solely on donations to provide its critical services.

For more information on how to support the BBF please email hola@britishbenevolentfund.org.