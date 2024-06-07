Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Urbanova beach in Alicante. Miriam Gil Albert
British and Polish tourists drown while trying to rescue two children on a beach in Spain
Up to eight bathers raced into the sea in an effort to help the youngsters in distress on a day with a strong easterly wind with gusts of up to 60 km/h

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Friday, 7 June 2024, 19:35

The ferocity of the sea has caused a tragedy in Guardamar del Segura in Alicante province in the Valencia region of Spain. Two foreign nationals, described by sources as a 46-year-old Polish man and a 52-year-old British man, died while trying to save two children - aged 6 and 7 - who were calling for help, according to local news outlet TodoAlicante.

The dramatic event occurred on Friday, 7 June, on the beach of La Roqueta, on a day with a strong easterly wind with gusts of up to 60 km/h.

The incident could have had even more tragic consequences as there were up to eight people who went into the water to rescue the two children in distress, a task which would normally be undertaken by the lifeguard service, but which is not yet active at this time of year in the Vega Baja municipality.

Two emergency medical care service (SAMU) ambulances and another two basic life support units (SVB) rushed to the scene. When the medical services arrived at the scene, the two men had already died, according to the sources.

In addition, a 39-year-old man with symptoms of drowning was treated and taken by SAMU to Torrevieja hospital, along with two other patients, a 22-year-old man with dizziness from swallowing water, and a 20-year-old woman with mild dizziness and anxiety.

The day before, on Thursday afternoon, a 68-year-old Israeli man died on the same beach. In total, eight bathers have lost their lives this month in the waters of Alicante province in the worst start to the bathing season in living memory.

