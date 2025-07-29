Body of British man found floating face down in hotel swimming pool on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca

ABC Mallorca Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 17:41 Share

A British man, aged 52, died this Tuesday after being found floating face down in the swimming pool of a hotel in S'Illot on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca).

According to the SAMU 061 emergency health service, crews were alerted early in the morning. After finding him floating in the pool, they pulled him out and began basic life support procedures until the arrival of an intensive care ambulance, although nothing could be done to save his life.

The man was in cardiorespiratory arrest due to apparently drowning and was pronounced dead at the scene.