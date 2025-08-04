It's not in the USA: the best water park in the world can be found in Spain

It's not in the USA: the best water park in the world is in Spain.

Isaac Asenjo Tenerife Monday, 4 August 2025, 18:15

The Canary Island hotspot of Tenerife has two faces. The northern part of the island is green, humid and mountainous, with volcanic landscapes, laurel forests and black sand beaches. The south, however, has a warmer and drier climate, which offers the perfect environment for family fun all year round.

It is in the south where visitors can enjoy a trip all the way to Thailand through the fascinating Siam Park, which covers more than 18 hectares (around the size of 30 football pitches). Open since 2008, Siam Park has been among the best water parks in the world for ten consecutive years, according to the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best - TripAdvisor awards.

The buildings of the Thai-style complex were constructed by craftsmen from Thailand, with their local materials. The complex was conceived by the Kiessling family, who were fascinated by the culture of the ancient kingdom of Siam (what was Thailand, Cambodia and Laos in Southeast Asia). For this reason, the opening ceremony was attended and sponsored by Princess Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand.

How to get there and how much does it cost

To get there you canfly to Tenerife Sur-Reina Sofía Airport. According to Skyscanner, there are hundreds of direct flights there every week from across Europe and mainland Spain including airlines such as Iberia, Iberia Express, Air Europa and Ryanair.

Once there, it's about a 20-kilometre drive to Adeje, in the southwest part of the island. The park itself offers a private transport service for 13 euros. It is also possible to get there by TITSA bus - line 111 from Santa Cruz or the airport is one option.

You can purchase the ticket and then go in whenever you choose within the year. The price changes depending on your regular place of residence - it is lower for those who are residents of the Canary Islands. There are also differences depending on age.

How much is the entrance fee to Siam Park? Admission for non-residents:

Adults (over 12 years of age): From 42 euros

Children (3-11 years): From 30 euros

Children under the age of 3: Free of charge

-Tickets for residents of the Canary Islands:

Adults: From 21 euros

Children: From 15 euros

Children under the age of 3: Free of charge

-Other options:

All-inclusive ticket (VIP and FastPass): 151 euros per person (out of high season)

The attractions of Siam Park

The water park offers visitors an unforgettable experience thanks to its exciting water attractions. The Tower of Power, the Mekong and Patong Rapids are not for the faint-hearted, while Mai Thai River can be enjoyed by the whole family, as well as The Wave Palace, which has spaces for adults and children.

Slides of an almost 30-metre height, the largest artificial wave pool in existence and roller coasters await those who cross the gates of this Canarian park, which is surrounded by 85% of lush vegetation and more than 130 different species of plants. It goes without saying that, to find your way around the park, it is best to get a map.

The Wave Palace has up to seven levels of wave intensity, offering a variety of experiences depending on your preferences: swimming, paddling or surfing. You can also simply relax on its artificial beach, with hundreds of sun loungers and sand brought from the Algarve in Portugal.